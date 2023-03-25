The Lagos State government, on Friday, said it has established a prima facie case of involuntary manslaughter and reckless negligent act against Chrisland High School, Ikeja, members of staff and a vendor for the death of 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

Whitney Adeniran, according to autopsy report, was electrocuted where she went to purchase an item from a vendor and stepped on a naked wire connected to a generator during an inter-house sport games organised by Chrisland School at Agege Stadium in Lagos.

It would be recalled that on March 23, 2023, the DPP issued his Legal Advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of involuntary manslaughter and reckless and negligent acts had been established against the school, some members of staff and one of the vendors, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs.

The statement added that the suspects will be charged with the offences of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts contrary to Sections 224 & 251of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“On the 9th of February 2023, Whitney Omodesola Adeniran a Student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja aged 12 years, slumped during the Inter-house Sports organized by the School at the Agege Sports Stadium and was subsequently rushed to Agege Central Hospital, Agege, Lagos where she was confirmed “brought in dead” (BID) by the doctor on duty.

“The case was referred to the Nigerian Police Force which carried out thorough investigation with the help of other agencies.

“The file was subsequently forwarded to the DPP’s Office on Monday 20th March, 2023 for review of the duplicate case file. On the 23rd of March, 2023, the DPP issued his Legal Advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts had been established against the School, some members of Staff and one of the Vendors.

“Information will be filed in accordance with the legal advice issued by the DPP. Certified True Copies of the Legal advice is available on the Ministry of Justice website,” the ministry stated.