The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has appealed to Nigerians, especially the Muslim community in Lagos to offer prayers for the country and state for continuous growth and peaceful co-existence.

Sanwo-Olu made the plea at the Special Ramadan Lecture and Tafsir programme held at the Lagos House Mosque Complex and organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs to usher in the commencement of the Ramadan Fast.

He noted that no government can achieve any success without divine intervention and support from its citizens, adding that peaceful and harmonious living will galvanise the desired growth of the economy and foster prosperity for all.

He solicited continuous prayers for the administration in order to continue to serve the people right and exceed their expectations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat at the event, also appreciated the residents of the state for voting massively for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his re-election, adding that the trust reposed in his administration will not be taken for granted.

In his lecture titled, “Indeed after difficulty Comes Ease”, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ahmad explained that every difficulty is embedded in ease as God uses difficulties to instruct, correct and redirect the attention of man to Himself.

He appealed to all Muslim faithful to trust Allah even in the face of challenges and hardship as difficulties also reproduce security instead of fear, joy instead of doom.

Ahmad also charged the government to eradicate unlawful taxes and levies as demanded by unauthorised individuals in the State.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi stated that the Ramadan fast is a command from almighty Allah as recorded in the Holy Quran Chapter Two.

He admonished all Muslims to avail themselves of the training and serenity that Ramadan affords, which is “To cleanse our hearts, enrich our souls with virtues and re-dedicate ourselves to the good of humanity and the development and progress of our dear State, Lagos and our great country, Nigeria”.