The Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency (LSMTL) has launched an online registration portal to streamline its material testing processes.

The web registration portal was launched during the eGIS retreat 2.0 held at the 21st Century Technologies, Lekki, Lagos yesterday.

The initiative aims to improve efficiency and accuracy in the testing of building materials, which is crucial for ensuring the safety and durability of structures.

General Manager of LSMTL, Mrs Olayinka Abdul, said at the launch that the new web portal would automate data capture and tracking of building materials tests, reducing manual errors and speeding up the processes.

Abdul said: “This software application captures and tracks building data to streamline the LSMTL’s quality assurance process for long-lasting structures.

“This initiative will directly benefit all stakeholders, such as potential clients and LSMTL agents.”

Abdul said LSMTL was taking proactive steps to improve building safety in Lagos by leveraging data-driven insights from geotechnical investigations.

She added that detailed geotechnical investigations would be conducted to identify the specific characteristics of different areas in the state and recommend appropriate construction practices.

She emphasised the importance of data collection and analysis in preventing building collapse.

She said the agency was committed to using data-driven approaches to improve building safety and prevent disasters.

“By collecting and analysing data, collaborating with other agencies, and developing detailed maps, LSMTL aims to create a more resilient and sustainable built environment in Lagos,” she said. (NAN)