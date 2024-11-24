Some security experts yesterday warned motorists against reckless driving to recoup extra profit as the year runs to an end.

They gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta, saying road crashes were avoidable.

A former commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Paul Ayeni, urged commercial drivers to desist from overloading.

Ayeni said overloading as result of prevailing fuel scarcity in the country was not an option.

“It should be avoided by all means” he said.

The founder, Useful Youth Vision Concepts (UYVC), Mrs Adetokunbo Shonibare-Ayantunji, pleaded with motorists not to engage in excessive speeding.

She said according to the third quarter statistics on road accidents by the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), the most common cause of road traffic crashes is excessive speeding.

“The statistics said excessive speeding is responsible for 52 per cent of the road traffic crashes,” she said.

She urged the corps to impose the use of speed detectors by commanding drivers to enforce speed reduction.

A human rights advocate, who is also a government official, Mr Sunday Olowoyobiojo, urged the Ogun State government to increase the vworkforce of the corps for effective monitoring. He further urged the state government to purchase extra patrol vehicles to patrol the corridors for constant monitoring patrol to reduce carnages.(NAN)