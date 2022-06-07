The Lagos state government through its ministry of housing has unveiled new plans to maintain infrastructure across its various housing schemes.

The ministry hinted that the move is part of plan to implement the payment of maintenance charges and sinking funds which will be used to preserve infrastructure of existing state-owned estates and enhance investment of homeowners in the properties.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, while speaking during a recent review of the activities of the ministry, saying, viable plans are being put in place to keep the facilities and aesthetics attractive in line with the standards of a 21st Century Economy.

Homeowners and residents to pay maintenance charges and sinking fund

Akinderu-Fatai bemoaned the deplorable condition of some old and depreciating housing estates, noting that the sinking fund will ensure that there is the availability of money when it is time to upgrade the facilities of the newly delivered estates.

He said: “the maintenance charge and sinking fund will be contributed by the homeowners or residents on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis for the upkeep of the Central Sewage Treatment Plant, Water Treatment Plant, Green Area beautification and repainting of faded externals to befit the Greater Lagos vision.’’

The commissioner pointed out that henceforth, all estates completed by Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu’s administration will be periodically repainted from the sinking fund to enhance the value of the homes and ascertain that the quality of life is maintained.

He also reiterated the state’s commitment to a coordinated facility management plan, which would involve qualified facility managers, to enhance the lifespan of infrastructure in the estates.

He emphasised that the Resident Associations and Facility Managers should be signatories to the bank accounts meant for the maintenance of the joint facilities in the Estates.

Akinderu-Fatai, therefore, appealed to the Residents Associations of the Estates and the facility managers to work in harmony towards the realisation of the set goals and objectives of the maintenance plan.

The permanent secretary of ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola, also expressed the state government’s displeasure with some homeowners, who are still defaulting in the payment of the purchase price of the homes, especially, in old estates such as Baba Omojola Estate, Gbagada.

He enjoined the defaulters to pay up their debts and not deprive others of the much-needed succour being provided by the state government in the area of housing.