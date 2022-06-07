Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and chairman of the recently concluded World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2022, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), and the executive vice chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, have been named, among others, as the Worldex Top 10 Tech Leaders for Nigeria in 2022.

Others who made the list are the chairman of Zinox Technologies Limited, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh; CEO of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Mr. Karl Toriola and director-general of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr . Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director general of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz; founder/CEO of Interswitch Group, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe; CEO of SystemSpecs Nigeria Limited, Mr. John Obaro; Founder/CEO of Future Africa, Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and CEO of Flutterwave Limited, Mr. Olugbenga Agboola also made the list.

The Worldex Top 10 Tech Leaders recognises and honours the most influential men and women, in both the public and private sectors, who drive the growth of the ICT industry throughout Africa. Worldex (World Digital Exhibition) is a technology trade fair that seeks to link up Africa with the rest of the global technology community. The inaugural edition of the event is expected to be held in Abuja, Nigeria, in April 2023.

The Worldex List was first published in June/July 2020, featuring successful and influential tech leaders in eight countries: Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi and Botswana. In 2021, the list, usually compiled by the Media Team of Alford Conferences Limited in collaboration with tech journalists across Africa, was published for Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, with an accompanying press statement.

The list in 2022 will be published for 12 African countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Africa, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.