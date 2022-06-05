As part of efforts to protect children against measles which is one of the six major childhood killer diseases, Lagos State government said it has concluded plans to conduct a statewide vaccination campaign against measles from 17 June, 2022.

The Lagos state Primary Health Care Board (PHCB) in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency with support of developmental partners, collaborated to conduct the state wide vaccination campaign.

The Permanent Secretary, the Lagos state PHCB, Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, who disclosed this in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday, said measles is a highly contagious viral disease and it remains an important cause of death among young children globally.

However, measles undoubtedly is one of the diseases that can be prevented through vaccination, Mustafa added.

To this effect, the permanent secretary said the campaign has been scheduled to take place from Friday 17th June 2022 for three weeks, adding that children from nine months to five years are eligible for the measles vaccine, regardless of their previous immunization status.

Mustafa said the measles vaccine will be given at health centres, hospitals, schools, mosques, churches, markets and other designated posts in the community.

“In addition to this, vitamin A supplements will be administered to all children age six months to five years to prevent blindness and to boost the immunity of the child. Also, adults 18 years and above will have opportunity for COVID 19 vaccination during the exercise,” he added.