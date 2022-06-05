Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has threatened to implement ‘no work no pay’ if both the teaching and non-teaching staff of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, continue with their ongoing strike.

The governor who stated this on Saturday while featuring on a radio programme in Ibadan, insisted that “a no work, no pay,” policy would be adopted by the state government.

Following the announcement of resumption of activities by the varsity’s management last month, the staff had insisted that they were not moved by the “sudden announcement,” stressing that they were still actively involved in ongoing national strike.

Reacting, Makinde said if the lecturers were sensitive, they should not have joined the industrial action.

“As of today, their subvention is being withheld. If they don’t go back to school, I won’t pay their subvention. The students must know who to hold accountable. We expect 100 per cent cooperation but some want to play politics.

“We will only pay those who return to their duties. I don’t care whether it’s an election year. I will only do what is right till the last day of the tenure.”

Governor Makinde also said no commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, will be banned in the state.

His comment comes after neighbouring Lagos State banned motorcycles in parts of its jurisdiction.

In a series of posts on his verified Twitter handle, Makinde said rather than wield the big stick, his administration would seek to regulate the Okada ecosystem.

“We make decisions based on data, science and logic,” he said.

“If they ban them in Lagos, how long will it take them to realise the benefits? The situation in Lagos is the same as ours. We have no intention of banning Okada. We will regulate them, we will identify them and the criminals will be dealt with. I have seen people with their cars jump on Okada to go to the bank. They are serving a purpose.’’