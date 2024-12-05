Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the maiden edition of the Lagos Shopping Festival, scheduled to be held in the state, will help create employment opportunities and drive commercial activities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who stated this during the unveiling of the festival symbol at the Lagos House, Ikeja, explained that the inaugural Lagos Shopping Festival would drive commerce by supporting local businesses, attracting global brands, and creating direct and indirect employment opportunities through vendor participation, logistics, and event and entertainment management.

The Governor said the Lagos Shopping Festival, which the Lagos State government is organising through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts in partnership with Tolaram Africa Group, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Chain Reactions Africa, will attract local and international tourists to the state.

He said, “We are a city of audacious people who dream and think big. By this December, the City of Dubai will be holding the 30th edition of its annual Dubai Shopping Festival. However, we are just starting now and believe there is always time.

“Through our Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts, we have had the proof of concept in April. We had a trade fair where just 245 vendors recorded sales of over N5 billion in just three days. Therefore, we have tested the concept and know it can only get bigger.

The festival’s Director of Organisation and Logistics, Ms Damilola Pedro, who described Governor Sanwo-Olu as the Lead Strategist and Biggest Sales Person for Lagos, said the shopping festival would promote trade and commerce during the three days of activities.

She said, “Mr Governor, this project is your baby. It is one of the legacies you will be giving to Lagos. When we presented the concept to you four years ago, we wanted to have it for seven days non-stop. However, you first counselled us to run the maiden edition over three days. We have been planning and refining the concept. Now is the time to join the league of other global cities such as Istanbul and Dubai.”