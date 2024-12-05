Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has lauded his counterpart in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for his landmark achievements within two years in office.

Makinde, who made the commendation yesterday at commissioning the dualisation of the roundabout—testing ground—Ilesa garage road in Osogbo as part of programmes to mark Adeleke’s two years in office, encouraged him to continue with his good works.

He noted that no government needed eternity to positively impact the people, adding that people in the corridors of power should grow beyond mediocrity by ensuring that projects embarked on by their predecessors are completed.

Governor Adeleke reassured the Osun people that his administration would not relent in its desire to satisfy their developmental needs, adding that he would not relent until the Osun infrastructure was fixed and collective prosperity was achieved in the state.

His words: “It is my view that public projects are public assets which must not be wasted on the altar of political vendetta. I followed my conviction by directing my team to compile a list of all abandoned projects and submit a completion plan.

“Based on the action plan, our administration has completed several projects across the sectors. In under 100 days, we completed the Osogbo – Ikirun road dualisation with full solar street lights. It has been open to use since then”.

However, he advised motorists against reckless driving and breaching driving safety protocols, saying that the increase in accidents recorded on many freshly completed roads due to overspeeding and one-way driving is worrisome.