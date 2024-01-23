The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Chikun constituency bye-election

In Kaduna State, Mr Jesse Tanko, yesterday said his ambition is divinely orchestrated to serve his people.

Tanko said,”My ambition is all about the people, a project divinely orchestrated and embraced by all and as a youth, I am committed to preserving the legacy of the next generation of leaders through quality legislative discourse and representation.

“I am coming on the platform of the Youth constituency. We have learnt from the mistakes of others and we are not ready to tow on such parts. We have learnt how rich people became poor. Since I am coming from the youth constituency, I am not ready to eat today and spoil my tomorrow. I will represent the people to the best of my ability,” Jesse assured.

He gave the assurance during the inauguration of Jesse’s Ambassador Ward Executives that will help rally support for their realisation of his ambition.

The support group inaugurated wards executive members of 5:7:10:50 pattern is a strategy that will enable each person get 20:50 people in the their three wards strongholds, namely ungwan Yelwa, Nasarawa and Sabon Gari wards in Chikun local government.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Kaduna, the Coordinator, Jesse’s Ambassador, Mr. Dauda Ayuba said the bye-election will reawaken the political life of every citizen, particularly at the grassroots level, adding that they are on ground to pilot the affairs of Jesse and the APC until victory is achieved.

Ayuba said, “We have discovered that he is a young man that is energetic and has the wide wings to be able to spread surprises in the local government and looking at the trait of politics in Kaduna state, we discovered that people like Jesse Tanko are the people we want that can be able to bring change and reform, changing our political status quo.

“We are using three wards to start with the project. Sabon-Gari, Nasarawa and Yelwa wards. We are working with their councillors and also their stakeholders in the party and other supporters as well.

“Two major coordinators and 5 zones that have been shared in each ward. These five coordinators from these five zones are also going to have 10:10 from every zone, then the 10:10 will also have 10:10 members each when calculated, it’s something that is overwhelming that has been shared.

“The strategy we are planning here is for us to be able to reach the grassroot with 5-7-10-50 pattern. We believe every one person will be able to get 20 to 50 people in the ward.