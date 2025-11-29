Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has launched the 2026 Mobile Advert Permit.

It introduced an enhanced, technology-driven system designed to simplify compliance for owners of branded vehicles across the state.

The permit features a unique QR Code, enabling instant verification and it provides real-time access to key permit information. LASAA Mobile App which provides authentication can be downloaded from Google Play Store or IOS.

The innovation is part of the agency’s continuous effort to improve transparency, reduce documentation challenges, and ensure a seamless process for advertisers and business owners.

At the event yesterday, the managing director of LASAA, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, emphasised the importance of compliance and the convenience the new system offers. He noted: “This upgrade reflects our commitment to creating an efficient, transparent and user-friendly regulatory environment.

We encourage all owners of branded vehicles to take advantage of the streamlined process and obtain their Mobile Advert Permit promptly. It is easier, faster, and helps us maintain orderliness on Lagos roads.”

The head of the Mobile Advert Department, Olubukonla Ayodele, also appealed to business owners and vehicle operators to begin preparations ahead of the rollout in January, 2026. “Permit issuance for YR2026 begins in January 2026, and we strongly advise vehicle owners to obtain their QR-coded permits early. This will help them avoid enforcement actions by well-idenfiable LASAA officers only, sanctions and ensure smooth business operations throughout the year,” she said.

Ayodele revealed that registration of Mobile Advert can be done electronically using LASAA’s website (www.lasaa.lg.gov.ng) where applicants are required to register with their username and password, provide some relevant personal and vehicle data, follow other prompts, make payment online and obtain the QR code instantly.

LASAA’s Mobile Advert Permit is mandatory for all branded vehicles operating within Lagos State. The Agency reiterates that early compliance will prevent disruptions, penalties, and the seizure of defaulters’ on-premise signage in line with existing regulations.

The agency remains committed to promoting an orderly, safe, and well-regulated advertising landscape in Lagos while supporting businesses with improved processes and technology-driven solutions.