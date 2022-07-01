Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has appealed to qualified residents of the State not to only register, but ensure that they vote.

Dr. Obasa gave this advice on Thursday at the 8th Annual Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting held simultaneously by lawmakers across the state.

This was as Mr. Felix Daramola, head of electoral operations at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), lamented what he described as very poor outings by voters in the state during elections.

Addressing stakeholders in his Agege Constituency 1, Speaker Obasa noted that the theme of the stakeholders’ meeting, ‘2023 General Elections: The Imperatives of Permanent Voters’ Cards’, was very apt as the nation matches towards the elections.

Commending the constituents for being responsive to matters affecting their communities and the state at all times, the Speaker lamented: “It is, however, quite worrisome that over 20 million Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) still remain uncollected across the nation according to a recent INEC report and out of this huge figure, one million are from Lagos State.

“This situation does not augur well for our progress, our democracy and the development of the state as it may create an opportunity for incompetent persons to be elected as our leaders and representatives and thus overturn our achievements.’’