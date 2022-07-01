Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday assured stakeholders of the state government preparedness to pursue initiatives that will improve the ease of doing business to make the business environment more attractive for investors.

He said Lagos State will continue to view itself as a strategic national asset, carrying the responsibility for not just being an epicenter in times of national crises but also an economic springboard in leading Nigeria to a place of social and economic prosperity.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the statements while declaring open the Eighth EU-Nigeria Business Forum with the theme: Nigeria and the New Economy, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos.

He said the impact of the decisions and recommendations made at the eighth EU-Nigeria Business Forum can be measured in the sustained status of Nigeria as Europe’s major trading partner in Africa.

“Lagos State remains a key partner and ally of the European Union considering its status as a regional commercial, financial and industrial hub; as well as its strategic role in facilitating the goals and objectives of this forum. This should be strengthened as we approach Africa as one large free trade zone,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to the proposed 30 years Lagos State Development Plan 2052, which will be officially rolled out at the forthcoming 9th Economic Summit of the State (known as Ehingbeti).

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, who shared the National Economic Plan and its numerous advantages with participants, said the Federal Government is currently developing a perspective plan tagged “Nigeria Agenda 2050” to sustain the Nigeria Vision 2020 and solicited the support of investors.