Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State has expressed satisfaction at the performance level of the commission’s technological devices and logistics put in place for the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The state resident electoral commissioner (REC) , Dr Adeniran Tella, expressed this when he addressed newsmen after monitoring the electoral process within the Ibadan metropolis.

The monitoring team, accompanied by combined security forces, headed by the commissioner of police, Adebowale Williams, visited the separate polling units of the three major governorship candidates in the state and some others along Iwo road, Idi Ose in Ona Ara, Ile tuntun Òkè-odò, Ìdí-Arere Oja’ba and Yemetu.

The three major governorship candidates are: Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Adebayo Adelabu of Accord Party.

Adeniran assured the people that the result from every polling unit would be uploaded to the INEC IReV portal for accountability.

On his part, Williams confirmed that voters comported themselves in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He encouraged voters, politicians and their supporters to believe in the system as events move to the critical stage of counting and collation of results.

William said: “We want politicians to continue to talk to their boys, their supporters, to let the process be seamless. Security has been seen to be very fair and therefore everyone should have confidence in the system.”

Adebowale said the system had been designed in such a way that nobody has to fret, snatch ballot boxes, or prevent collation of results, saying such is not necessary because immediately results were declared, they would be uploaded.