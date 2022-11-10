Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said the state government surpassed the criteria set by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in the organisation of EKO NAFEST 2022.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this during the 35th Edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture tagged, ‘Eko NAFEST 2022.’

The annual festival aimed at uniting and showcasing the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria is expected to be brought to a close on Sunday.

The theme for this year, “Culture and peaceful coexistence” is an imperative for every Nigerian to be reminded that a peaceful coexistence is very integral to development.

The contingents from 36 states of the federation arrived Lagos State since Monday and the mind-blowing experience gave a blend of uniqueness and flavour to the event.

Contingents of each state took turns to display varieties of its culture with pomp and pageantry.

Sanwo-Olu said, “I am proud to state that the Lagos State government hosted the very first edition of NAFEST, in 1970 and subsequently in 1988. This administration, as part of efforts to achieve our Entertainment and Tourism pillar of THEMES Agenda, is deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, Arts and Culture. The state is therefore delighted to have won the hosting rights of NAFEST 2022 which was keenly contested by three other states.

“The decision to host this year’s edition was borne out of the desire to further support and showcase our arts, our crafts, our entertainment, our nightlife, our people, our disposition, and the aquatic splendor of our dear state.

‘’A lot of effort has gone into the preparation of this national event including a major facelift of the National Institute for Sports, a venue which was carefully picked for its historical value and importance. Equally, this Stadium, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies, is the oldest stadium in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture co-opted other relevant sister agencies to ensure the event goes on without a hitch: LASAMBUS, LASEMA, our combined Security apparatus made up of LNSC and the Armed forces Force, our Traffic officials, and Safety Commission were all engaged to ensure a successful event.

“Our efforts ensured that the state met and surpassed the criteria set by the National Council for Arts and Culture for hosting this event. We have put our own delegates through rigorous rehearsals to ensure that we not only host, but host to win in the competitive events including the just concluded parade in which our contingent, glamorously dressed in our typical ‘Eko for show’ manner, paraded with so much pomp and pageantry.

“Lagos State has participated actively in past editions of the Festival held in other States and we have come tops in several of the activities. ”