The Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) has added to its portfolio with the commissioning of the Love Garden – an elegantly designed residential development in Surulere area of the state.

Speaking at the unveiling of the luxury apartments , Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who led members of the state cabinet to commission the 20-unit two-bedroom apartments located on Olorogun-Allen Street, Surulere said the opening of the mini-housing scheme said the redevelopment of the abandoned land had not only provided accommodation for residents, but helped to check a major security threat in the area.

The Governor said the transformation further reiterated the commitment of his government to urban regeneration and infrastructural renewal.

He commended the two agencies for the collaboration that led to the development.

“The land on which this project is sited used to be a security liability for residents of this neighbourhood. It was previously a massive school compound before the school was moved out of the site. The land was taken over by people of questionable character, who committed all sorts of atrocities and constituted threats to the residents’ peace. We had a conversation with SUBEB for the conversion of this fallow asset into a living asset.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, the elegantly designed residential edifice is the outcome of the collaboration between LSDPC and SUBEB. We have created an enabling environment for Government agencies to collaborate with the private sector in order to reduce the housing needs of our people. Now, the beneficiaries of this scheme can raise their family in this nice ambience and serene environment. Community members will also live in harmony, as we have eliminated a major threat to their peace.”

Sanwo-Olu said the provision of safe and comfortable housing schemes for the citizens remained a key objective of his government’s programmes, noting that the intervention had helped his administration to raise standards of living.

He said the state government remained committed to scaling up access to safe and convenient housing while strengthening partnerships with the private sector to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

More housing projects, the Governor said, will be inaugurated before the end of the year. He charged beneficiaries to maintain the structure and encourage activities that would sustain the investment.

“For residents living in this neighbourhood, this development presents an opportunity to key into the Government’s urban regeneration programme and improve their environment to raise the quality of living. We must join hands to ensure the mega status of Lagos is sustained,” Sanwo-Olu said.