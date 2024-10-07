The Lagos State Task Force has cracked down on commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada riders, by confiscating 82 motorcycles across different locations in the State.

Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Adetayo Akerele, disclosed this to journalists that the operation was part of the sustained rigorous enforcement by the agency to make Lagos roads safe and motorable.

He noted that the 82 motorcycles were impounded during the recent operations carried out in the Berger, Mile 2 Oke, and Orile areas of Lagos.

Akerele buttressed the agency’s unwavering stance against the illegal commercial motorcyle operations, stressing that both riders and passengers found violating the ban would be prosecuted.

He further warned that passengers caught on Okada are as guilty as the riders, adding that anyone caught will face the full weight of the law alongside the rider.

“The Lagos State Taskforce remains committed to enforcing the law and ensuring that Lagos roads remain safe and motorable for the public.

“Residents are encouraged to adhere to the regulations, as these efforts are in place to protect the lives and property of all residents

“All 82 impounded motorcycles will be forfeited to the State Government through the court,” CSP Akerele said.

Recall that the Lagos State Government pronounced an indefinite ban on commercial motorcyclists in some parts of the state in pursuance of the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

However, commercial motorcycle operators have continued to operate illegally in over 10 Local Government Areas of the State, thereby flouting the state government’s law even as they pose security risks and dangers to road users in the State.