Lagos State government has directed the contractors handling the Abiola –Onijemo Link Road with bridge project to ensure timely delivery of the completion works on the project.

The special adviser, Office of Infrastructure, Engineer Olufemi Daramola who stated this during an inspection of the project described the project as one of the strategic projects being undertaken by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in line with the THEMES Agenda.

He said, “To further consolidate the transportation pillar of the THEMES+ Agenda, the Abiola/Onijemo Road with Bridge project which was embarked upon 18 months ago. It links Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area and Ojodu Local Government Area of the State and when completed would serve as an effective by-pass to heavy traffic gridlocks and reduce travel time.

Dwelling on the positive impact of the project on the community, the Special Adviser, said that aside from creating direct and indirect employment for those living in the vicinity, it would also prevent flooding, improve the environmental status of the communities around as well as boost socio-economic development in the area. He said, “If you know, this place has always been a flood-prone area in which people living on the other side cannot come across and it’s a major strategic bypass. And today it’s a thing of joy.”

Daramola described the Road as a strategic link from College Road through Ajayi Street, Ogba to Aruna/Obawole/Iju-Ishaga in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area and Ojodu Local Government.

He said upon completion, the project is expected to improve interconnectivity of roads within the axis.

Daramola said, “We know we are going into the wet season now. Mr Governor is assiduous in handing over this project to the people around June this year, What has been done here is of high quality, good quality in line with Mr Governor’s strategic master plan for movement of people and commuters in the axis. I am very happy at this stage, I am convinced that with the quality that has been put into this project, the project is poised to be scheduled to be completed in due course.’’