Bauchi State deputy governor, Rt Hon Mohammed Jatau has solicited prayers for the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to continue to make sound decisions and implement transformative policies that would create opportunities, uplift the lives of the vulnerable thereby building a brighter future for the state.

Speaking yesterday at the closing of 2024 Ramadan Tafsir of JIBWIS Jumma’at Mosque, Kasuwan Shanu, Bauchi, Jatau said that prayers would go a long way in assisting the administration to achieve its desire of uplifting and improving the lives of every resident for the socio-economic development of the state.

The deputy governor pointed out that the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has been working tirelessly to address the needs of its people in various sectors including education, healthcare, infrastructure and security.

According to him, Governor Bala has exhibited exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment, and a forward-thinking approach in his duties as the governor of the state, saying that through his strategic policies and initiatives, Bauchi has witnessed tremendous progress and development.

Jatau commenced the leadership of JIBWIS Jos National Headquarters for their unwavering commitment to fostering unity and promoting peace.

Jatau therefore acknowledged the tremendous support of the group to the present administration in the state and urged Muslim faithful to make good use of the lessons learned during in the blessed month of Ramadan for the betterment of the society.

On his part, the deputy chairman ll of the JIBWIS Jos National Headquarters, Sheikh Saidu Hassan Jingir expressed gratitude to the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi for its huge investment in the promotion of religious knowledge and activities.

He assured him of the continued prayers of the group for the success of his administration.