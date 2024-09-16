The Lagos State government has said that it has concluded plans to commence implementing an e-call-up system for managing truck movements within the Lekki-Epe axis from 23rd September 2024 to improve the efficiency of logistics operations within the Free Trade Zone corridor.

The state government explained that the commencement date was earlier extended at stakeholders’ request to allow adequate room for full compliance.

The state’s commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, said the e-call-up system is ready for implementation for a sustainable, effective and technology-driven solution of truck movement in the Lekki-Epe Corridor.

Osiyemi explained that applying the e-call-up system will help synchronise the movement of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, starting from Eleko junction to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Highlighting the state and federal government plans for road network expansion and inter-modal transport systems to streamline vehicular traffic and enhance free movement in one of Lagos’ most critical economic zones.

Osiyemi affirmed that the e-call system will control the corridor.

Also speaking on the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, who is saddled with enforcing the e-call-up system, said an interim arrangement is being put in place to decongest the roads through the evacuation of all illegal tankers from the red zone by a joint task force of the State, LGAs/LACDAs, Security Agencies, and Stakeholders.

He urged the truck operators and logistics companies to comply with the new system to ensure its success.