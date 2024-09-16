On the weekend, NBA Africa and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), France’s public development institution, revealed that they had trained about 4000 students in basketball and other life-changing skills.

The programme organisers said they had concluded the third season of the Jr. NBA and AFD Basketball Experience by holding a two-day event at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The celebration was organised around a symposium discussion on the core values of the programme and a physical education teachers’ workshop.

They hinted that the stakeholders centred their discussions on mental health, hygiene and gender equality while building the capacity of the teachers and enhancing the learning experience for students in their respective schools.

Notable attendees included the General Consul of France in Nigeria, Laurent Favier, the AFD Country Director for Nigeria, Xavier Muron, and the Vice President and Head of NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu.

Gbemisola Abudu noted that the BAL Experience has been adventurous and rewarding for them and the students as they have empowered forty thousand African youths in different basketball and other rewarding skills.

“The Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience has been essential in our commitment to make basketball more accessible to Nigerian youth and focus on the importance of mental health, hygiene, and gender equity,” said Abudu.

AFD Country Director for Nigeria Xavier Muron said, “At AFD, we believe that sport is a powerful drive for change, fostering social and economic progress. Therefore, our participation in the Programme reflects our dedication to investing in youth, skills development, and community empowerment.

“Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience is a youth development programme that features weekly basketball and life skills sessions to educate African youth about the importance of physical and mental health and wellbeing. The initiative also aims to use basketball as a platform to promote social inclusion and inspire secondary school children as change-makers in their communities”.