Lagos State government has engaged about 100 Mathematics Teachers in Junior Secondary School on free training to upscale their knowledge on teaching of mathematics in their respective schools.

At the Education Resource Center Ojodu, venue of the training, participants applauded the initiative by the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education as well as Science and Technology to improve the skills set of the teachers in order to have better outcomes in Mathematics.

Darsel Learning App according to the facilitator, Wunmi Tolu-Alalade is a unique App that creates solutions for both teachers and students and since the Introduction of the App in 2021 during the COVID-19 Pandemic, many schools in the State have used the platform to reduce the tension of learning mathematics.

Tolu-Alalade who spoke on behalf of the state government said the state is keying into the global best practices by using technology to achieve desired results and making learning calculating subjects easier and seamless.

“We want the students to be supported so that they can practice, for just 15 minutes a day, on a phone enabled by WhatsApp, and it uses very minimal data of 30 megabytes at most.”

“They are just to practice these questions, they are curriculum based, from JSS1 to JSS 3, so that they keep practising to get more exposed to the rudiment of solving mathematics. On the App, the students can know even when they are wrong and the teachers can as well get feedback that is prompt to know the students that are really engaging and know the weaknesses of their students.”

She urged the parents and teachers to encourage and assist the students to allow them to use the App to solve mathematics as well as build their technology intelligence

Other participants at the training appreciated the Lagos State Government for the opportunity to learn, using App to teach Students in Mathematics as they promised to continue to raise the bar and douse the fear attached to learning mathematics.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of Awards to Schools, including Ojodu Junior Grammar School which clinched the first position, Community Junior Secondary School, second, Amuwo Odofin Junior Grammar School came third while Sanya Junior Grammar School took the fourth position for excelling since the introduction of the Darsel Learning App to the Schools.