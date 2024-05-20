The Lagos Water Corporation has fulfilled its promise by disbursing compensation and other benefits to disengaged staff.

To this end, the corporation has ensured that affected employees receive their entitlements in accordance with public service regulations.

Making the announcement at the weekend through a statement issued by the managing director, Engr. Mukhtaar Temitope Tijani, from his office in Ijora.

Engr. Mukhtaar expressed his sympathy for the staff and emphasised that the ongoing restructuring is essential for propelling the corporation forward and restoring its former prestige.

He emphasised that the audit should not be misconstrued as a witch-hunting exercise but rather as a universal practice aimed at enhancing service delivery and addressing identified gaps or issues.

“It should be viewed as an initiative to stimulate growth, create new opportunities, foster fresh perspectives, and drive the corporation towards achieving its objectives,” he added.

Furthermore, the managing director extended gratitude to Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the state government for prompt payment of the three months’ notice pay and two months’ severance compensation to affected staff, thereby alleviating the impact of the current situation.