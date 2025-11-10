Morocco racked up the biggest victory in the FIFA U-17 World Cup history to keep their hopes alive of progressing to the knockout phase on Sunday.

Facing New Caledonia, the Moroccans absolutely needed a victory to hope to reach the second round… and they certainly didn’t hold back. The young Atlas Lion simply won with a score of 16-0, shooting 79 times and accumulating 10 expected goals. New Caledonia had two players sent off during the first half, with Typhan Dreuko and Jean Canehmez given red cards.

They were made to pay, with Oualid Ibn Salah, Abdelali Eddaoudi, Ziyad Baha, Nahel Haddani, Ismail El Aoud and Abdellah Ouazane all completing braces as Morocco steadfastly hunted the goals which could give them a better chance to progressing to the Round of 32. They finished behind Portugal and Belgium in Group B, and will now have to wait to see if they qualify as one of the best third-placed sides.