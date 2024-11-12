The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has raised an alarm over the emergence of a new armed terrorist group, Lakurawa in the North-West states of Kebbi and Sokoto, charging the federal government to take immediate and decisive action before it escalates.

In a statement on Tuesday by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Igbo organisation noted that the new group poses an imminent threat, not just to the fabric of local governance, but more critically, to the lives and livelihoods of Igbo compatriots who reside in the region.

“These terrorists now act as self-appointed adjudicators, meddling in the administration of justice and conducting illegal trials under the guise of traditional leadership. This flagrant usurpation of power is an affront to the rule of law and cannot be allowed to continue unchallenged.

“In light of these distressing developments, the safety of Igbo communities in Kebbi is gravely compromised. We have received numerous accounts detailing the perilous circumstances faced by Igbo traders, whose economic activities have been drastically curtailed due to the menacing presence of Lukurawa.

“Reports of forced robberies of goods and, tragically, the death of Igbo citizens among the casualties of Lukurawa paint a dire picture that we can no longer ignore,” Isiguzoro said in the statement.

Ohanaeze however, urged the federal government to spring into action and provide unequivocal support to the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawelle, as he undertakes the task of restoring order and security in the region.

The group noted that Nigerians must not underestimate the potential for this group’s capabilities to expand rapidly.

“History has shown us that if swift and decisive action is not taken, the progenitors of terror can swiftly transform into entrenched, multifaceted organisations with transnational reach, wreaking havoc on innocent lives and destabilising entire regions.

“We hereby urge President (Bola) Tinubu to take the necessary measures to mobilise all essential resources and coordinate with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to ensure that both strategic and tactical military actions are geared towards annihilating Lakurawa promptly,” Ohaneze Ndigbo said.