President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday declared a new chapter in Edo State’s history with the triumph of democratic values as Senator Monday Okpebholo and Rt. Honourable Dennis Idahosa were sworn in as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively.

The President assured Nigerians that the nation’s most challenging economic period was now behind them.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony of the new governor and his deputy, Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima in a statement by his spokesman, Stankey Nkwoch, celebrated what he termed “democracy in its truest form,” stressing the significance of the popular will in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape.

“This atmosphere of joy and hope resonates with the voice of the people. This joyful cheer, this resounding call for a brighter tomorrow, is what democracy sounds like,” the president said.

He struck an optimistic tone about the nation’s economic trajectory, saying Nigeria has already overcome its most challenging period.

“We have weathered the hardest days as a nation. We have pulled back from the brink of economic collapse, and now we step forward into a time of growth,” he stated.

Tinubu called for immediate reconciliation to address potential post-election differences in the state, noting that, “while some may seek to disrupt peace after the will of the people has been expressed, every elected leader has a duty that extends to all, including those who may have voted differently or those who ran against them.”

He particularly emphasised the evolution of Nigeria’s democratic journey, noting, “Over 25 years into our return to democracy, we have evolved, and today’s inauguration is yet another testimony that no individual vote holds more worth than another.”

Tinubu emphasised, “It is often said that an honest leader is quick to see the legacy of problems they inherit. However, what truly defines such a leader is not the magnitude of these challenges, but the sincerity and courage to confront them.”

The new administration’s mandate, according to the President, extends beyond partisan considerations. “Senator Okpebholo has committed himself to building the Edo State you envision – a place where jobs are plentiful, where education is accessible and strong, where infrastructure is modern, and where healthcare is within reach for every citizen,” he affirmed.

Linking state-level governance to broader national economic ambition of his administration, he said, “When we took office, we knew that securing the future of our economy would demand serious reform—reform to stave off looming fiscal and monetary threats to the stability of this great nation.

“No political party has managed its own affairs with greater unity and purpose than the APC since we took charge”.

He called the transition in Edo State a “covenant of hope,” positioning the state as important to Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth trajectory.

Earlier in his inauguration speech, Governor Okpebholo thanked the people of the state for their overwhelming show of trust and pledged never to betray it.

“You voted overwhelmingly for me, and I promise not to betray this trust,” he stated, pointing out that the new state administration would focus on achieving rapid development and economic growth.

Governor Okpebholo promised to implement a five-point agenda prioritising health, security of lives and prosperity, education, economic growth, and infrastructure development.

“Edo shall rise again. My administration is committed to fixing the roads across our dear state to make them motorable once more. We will ensure that our communities currently without electricity are connected to the national grid and illuminated,” he said.