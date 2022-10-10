LG Electronics recently hosted its first Independence Time Out experiential event where it unveiled vision of customisable design with flexible features and smart connectivity.

According to the company, at the ‘Independence Time Out’ 2022 experiential event, it celebrated the global expansion of the InstaView Refrigerator lineup along with an expanding range of new purposeful lifestyle appliances with the company’s brand ambassador, Rita Dominic.

In a statement, the company said, ‘‘To celebrate the Independence Time Out with LG Home Appliances at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, the company collaborated with two influencers –Rita Dominic (LG Home Appliances Brand Ambassador) – to highlight how the InstaView refrigerator’s wide range of features especially the UVnano technology lets users bring creativity and personal flair into their home spaces.

“The second influencer of this collaborative project being spotlighted was the veteran Nigerian chef and content creator, Gbugbemi Fregene popularly known as Chef Fregz.’’

General manger, Home Appliances Division at LG Electronics, Brian Kang, said while the role of appliances hasn’t changed much over the past decade, the company’s home lifestyle has changed rapidly.

“Today’s homes are smarter and our tastes in design are more diverse and sophisticated. We expect our appliances to reflect the way we live, especially our hygiene level. To meet growing consumer demand for hygiene, health-centric features and improved user convenience, the new InstaView refrigerators employ LG’s UVnano™ technology, which harnesses the power of ultraviolet light to protect the water dispenser tap from potentially harmful germs – without the user having to lift so much as a finger,’’ the statement reads in part.