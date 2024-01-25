Managing director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, has said her nomination for the LEADERSHIP Public Service Person of 2023 award will not only improve corporate governance structure in the agency but equally propel institutional commitment for mobility and growth in the Lagos State metropolis.

Akinajo stated this on Tuesday when she received the top management of LEADERSHIP Group Limited led by the vice chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Mr. Mike Okpere, in her office in Lagos.

She said the nomination is a testament of growth and commitment to drive corporate policy in the public sector while improving performance on road corridors.

The visibly elated Akinajo noted that the LEADERSHIP Award nomination will enhance road transport infrastructure and improve the state road infrastructure as one of the biggest players in the Sub Saharan African economy.

Akinajo, who happen to be the first female and third managing director of the 20-year-old transport planning authority, posited that the award nomination would enhance the state transport infrastructure and implement strategic transport master plan for Lagos metropolis to drive positive outcomes and achieve more infrastructural milestones, particularly providing jobs for thousands of Nigerian youths.

The LAMATA boss further told the LEADERSHIP team, which included Mr Okpere; executive director, Mr. Abraham Nda-Isaiah; director of Southern Operations, Mrs. Bunmi Olowoyo; and director, special projects, Mr. Chris Olisa, who delivered the official Notification of Award letter for the LEADERSHIP Conference which is slated to hold on March 5, 2024, that she had dedicated the award nomination letter to the great vision of the company’s board of directors, management and staff of the company.

Throwing light on the award nomination, Mr. Mike Okpere averred that the award nomination for the Public Service Person Award for 2023 was carefully selected from the state and not from the federal civil service to boost individuals’ profile for their notable achievements in public office.

Okpere stated that Akinajo was carefully selected from the 36 states of the federation for her role and intervention within the state corridors which stood her out.

He stressed that this was the first time LEADERSHIP would be choosing someone from the state for the award, saying it is a testament to the growth and achievements of the award recipient.

Meanwhile, the vice president, enterprise sales, Moniepoint Inc., Ifeanyi Duru, while receiving the letter of award nomination on behalf of the company’s management, described the award as a recognition of the impact of Moniepoint in the financial sector within a short time.

Duru commended the management of LEADERSHIP for the recognition, adding that the award would spur Moniepoint team to do more.