The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said, over 4.5 million Nigerians aged 15 and above are tobacco users, with more than 26,800 annual deaths attributed to tobacco-related diseases.

This is even as it reinforced the need to launch the ‘Don’t Burn Their Future’ campaign in a resolute move to safeguard the health and future of Nigerian youth.

This comprehensive initiative, it said, will address the alarming rise in young and underage access to tobacco products and aims to curb the detrimental impact on society.

FCCPC in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, hinted that the campaign underscores the collective responsibility of individuals, communities, and a prioritised healthcare system in fostering a healthier future for the youth.

Speaking on the initiative, the acting executive vice chairman of the FCCPC, Dr. Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi, at the launch in Lagos, emphasised the dynamic nature of sound health, which encompasses physical, mental, and social well-being.

In his address, Dr Abdullahi highlighted the grave risks associated with youth tobacco use, ranging from impacts on brain development to respiratory issues and increased nicotine dependence.

Hei commended the proactive measures taken by the Federal Government of Nigeria, including the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to creating a smoke-free environment and fulfilling international obligations under the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

The campaign’s scope extends beyond warnings, featuring a collaborative approach with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to provide counselling services for those aiming to quit smoking.

Toll-free lines have been established to bridge the gap to a smoke-free future, emphasising support and follow-up.

Also speaking, minister of Health, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate noted that the campaign by FCCPC is in alignment with the national objective on tobacco control.

He explained that, among other issues, tobacco is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases like hypertension, stroke, cancers, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

He revealed that more than eight million deaths are recorded every year worldwide, with over seven million of these deaths occurring as a result of direct tobacco use while about 1.2 million from nonsmokers exposure to second-hand smoke.

Chairman Tobacco Control Unit, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Malau Toma, who represented the minister, highlighted the significant health and economic toll of tobacco consumption, reinforcing the need for a departure from irresponsible tobacco use.

In closing, immediate past EVC of the FCCPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera stressed that the move is to protect people from the harmful effects of tobacco.

The “Don’t Burn Their Future” campaign sets the stage for a series of symposiums, lectures, hangouts, and meetings with young people nationwide, reinforcing the message for a tobacco-free future.