Former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resolve its internal crisis, demanding the dissolution of the resolutions of the recent elective national convention and the immediate formation of a national caretaker committee instead.

Lamido made the call on Thursday while addressing his supporters—including former local government chairmen, ex-commissioners, and other political appointees—who paid him a solidarity visit at his Sharada office in Kano metropolis in Kano State.

“The current turmoil in the party is partly linked to efforts to undermine my political relevance,” Lamido said.

He insisted that his legal actions were not aimed at forcing himself into party leadership, but rather to protect the PDP’s legacy and defend his fundamental rights, which he said had been violated.

He claimed that, as things stand, Umar Damagum and Samuel Anyanwu remained the legitimate leaders of the party until their tenure expires on December 8, 2025.

He warned that allowing the party to continue without clear leadership structures could jeopardise the future of aspirants, serving officeholders, and those planning to recontest positions.

“I am pushing for a caretaker committee. I am calling on Wike, Damagum, and others to forgive one another and support the formation of a unified caretaker body,” Lamido said.

The former governor urged PDP leaders to convene a joint meeting to honestly address the party’s challenges and restore it to its rightful place in national politics.

He also appealed to his supporters to remain calm and patient until December 8 to see how events unfold.