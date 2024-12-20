The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has said that contrary to media reports, he was not owing the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) outstanding payments for land titles.

Abbas, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, on Friday, said he has only one land allocated to him in the FCT, and has since settled his out standing payment in October 2024, following the FCTA’s newspaper publications to that effect.

He said it was an error for the FCTA to include his name among those having outstanding payments, leading to the revocation of the land titles.

He, therefore, advised FCTA to be more circumspect in handling such issues.

“The attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, GCON, has been drawn to reports in both the print and electronic media to the effect that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) revoked land titles in the FCT, belonging to certain individuals, including the Speaker, due to non-settlement of outstanding payments.

“For the record, His Excellency, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, GCON, has only one land allocated to him in the FCT, and has since settled his outstanding payment in October 2024, following the FCTA’s newspapers’ publications to that effect.

“It is, therefore, an error for the FCTA to include his name among those having outstanding payments, leading to the revocation of the land titles. The FCTA is advised to be more circumspect in handling such issues.

“The Speaker cautions the media to always verify their facts before going to press with such issues.

“The media are, therefore, urged to desist from further publishing or spreading such misleading information about the person of the Speaker,” the statement warned.