The Navy Board has approved the promotion of 146 senior officers to various ranks of Rear Admiral, Commodores and Captains in the Nigerian Navy.

A statement by the Navy spokesman, Commodore A Adams-Aliu said 24 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 26 Captains elevated to the rank of Commodore while 96 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla while congratulating the newly promoted senior officers, charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation.

According to the statement, the newly promoted Rear Admirals are Ibrahim Mohammed-Katsina, Suleman Dahun, Gideon Jinjirim Kachim, Abolade Olanrele Ogunleye, Seminu Adisa Adepegba, Bob-Manuel Kokoete Effiong, Yusuf Sani Idris, Danjuma Mohammed Ndanusa and Ifeanyi Chidi Okpala.

Also elevated to the rank of Rear Admirals are Mushin Yahaya Abba, Victor Dabess Choji, Vincent Burabari Gbaranwi, Madumom Ide, Desmond Okechukwu Igbo, Kolawale Olumide Oguntuga, Adedokun John Siyanbade, Raheem Taofeek, Kabiru Tanimu, Bai Haruna Sabo, Jonathan Ojone Ajodo, Paul Efe-Oghene, Musliu Olatokunbo Yussuff, Abiodun Alade and Samuel Innocent Ngatuwa.

Meanwhile, the newly promoted Commodores include Mohammed Ahmed Abdullahi, Kabir Umar Rabiu, Bashir Abubakar, Olayinka Ayodele Aliu, Uche Aneke, Temitope Adeshola Bamidele, Ekuma Raphael Ekuma, Nsikan Friday, Ibrahim Ari Gwaska, Maksum Abdullahi Mohammed, Mutalib Ibikunle Raji, Murtala Aminu Rogo and Umar Saidu.

Others are Aminu Shehu, Mohammed Saghir Shettima, Jelani Umar, Olusegun Abiodun Awofe, Manga Salisu Danjuma, Mohammed Auwal Jibrilla, Adamu Mohammed Mohammed, Kelechi Kingsley Ogbonna, Makanjuola Yakub Olowu, Saidu Sulaiman, Yahaya Jaja Muhammed, Sylvester Kennedy Ogogo and Babatunde Usman Quadri.