UK-based pianist, singer-songwriter and producer Lar Imontu has made his musical debut with a powerful new single titled: ‘Oluwa.’ The track, which blends heartfelt lyrics with rich musicality, draws inspiration from a deeply personal experience in the artist’s life.

Recounting the genesis of the song, Lar Imontu, born Larry Odiase Clement, shared that the idea came to him during a period of profound personal loss and frustration. “I woke up from a dream where I was performing the chorus of this song,” he said. “The melody and theme struck me so strongly that I had to write it down immediately. It became my way of surrendering to God after trying everything in my own strength.”

The single was recorded in his home studio and reflects Lar Imontu’s musical journey, a path marked by years as a music director, band leader, educator, and jazz pianist. Now stepping into the spotlight as a singer-songwriter, he brings a fresh voice to his music with a sound that blends R&B, jazz, soul, and Afrocentric rhythms.

At 38, the Nigerian-born artist, who currently resides in England, is carving a niche for himself with deeply reflective lyrics centered on themes of hope, faith, and love. His dynamic vocal style adapts uniquely to each song, providing a listening experience that resonates on both emotional and spiritual levels.

‘Oluwa’ is more than just a song; it’s a testament to Lar Imontu’s journey of faith and creativity. As he embarks on this new chapter, audiences can expect a fresh wave of music that speaks to the soul.