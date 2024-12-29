A seasoned gospel and reggae artiste with over 30 years in the music industry, Franklin Osifo Imonikhe popularly known as Prophet Franklin, has called for improved welfare for Nigerian musicians.

He emphasised that certain measures need to be put in place and that the federal government should take action, noting that individuals in Nigeria are already trying to address some of these issues.

“We want our country to show care and concern for our actors and musicians, just as they do for others. We need to address the issues with record labels, as the situation is not okay in Nigeria right now.”

According to him, his musical journey began immediately after he finished secondary school in 1992 and moved to Lagos.

“Before I came to Lagos, I had heard about Fela Anikulapo Kuti and my state native, Majek Fashek. When I arrived in Lagos in 1992, after my cousin chased me out of the house in Iju, I went straight to look for Fela’s shrine in Ikeja. I didn’t work there, but I hung out on the street, watching musicians perform. It was there at the shrine that I met Majek Fashek and other prominent artists.”

“I play gospel music in reggae and traditional gospel styles. My challenges have increased, as the music industry has changed over time. There are no record labels now, and despite the significant effort I’ve put in, I haven’t been signed by any label. I am doing things on my own.”

“From 1994 to 2024, I have spent 30 years in music. I recorded my first album in 1994 with Pa James of the Papa Ajasco show, titled My Belief. Some of the tracks on that album include ‘I Have a Friend,’ ‘AIDS is Real,’ ‘Speak the Truth,’ and ‘Plan Early,’ among others.”

“My second album, released in 2023, is titled Powerful God. Some of the songs on it are ‘Greatest God,’ ‘No Other Name Like Jesus,’ ‘All is Well,’ ‘What the Lord Said,’ and ‘Jesus is Great,’ among others.”

“I have released two albums and currently have two single tracks this December: ‘I Thank God’ and ‘Jesus You Too Much.’ I have also shot over seven music videos,” he added.