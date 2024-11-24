Lagos State government has stressed the need to take into consideration early warning systems as a necessary environmental protection strategy for mitigating the effects of climate change.

The general manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr Babatunde Ajayi made the call at the close of the International Climate Change Conference held in Baku, Azerbaijan popularly called COP-29.

Ajayi, who delivered a fascinating presentation at the International Climate Change Conference, emphasised the critical role of integrating green skills and proactive measures for a sustainable future.

Speaking on the topic “Climate Mobility Discourse: Early Warning Systems as a Worthy Investment in Environmental Protection against Climate Displacement”, Ajayi highlighted the importance of early warning systems in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change

Ajayi, who is one of the Lagos State government delegates to the conference, noted that climate change triggers a range of environmental and public health challenges, including coastal erosion, flooding, cyclical disease patterns, and vector migration.

While emphasising the importance of leveraging data for predicting and preventing environmental disasters, the LASEPA boss noted that early warning systems through data gathering would help to protect lives and property from adverse climate change and other environmental disasters.

He cited LASEPA’s weekly air quality monitoring initiatives as a prime example of using data to predict, detect and prevent environmental hazards through urgent action plans.

He explained that the state government, through LASEPA and other relevant agencies, is committed to deploying more early warning systems to prepare for and respond swiftly to climate change-related disasters for human safety.

“If we anticipate floods or droughts, the early warning systems would help people to migrate early, thereby, reducing the risk of lives and minimising the impact of such disasters,” he stated.

Ajayi further explained that understanding cyclical vector migration patterns through the use of data could help the government to strengthen health systems and implement structures to mitigate risks, such as flooding.

He stated LASEPA’s focus on climate mobility, ensuring that communities are relocated with dignity and provided with sustainable options for a better living

He reiterated the need for strategic planning, public awareness, and robust policy frameworks to address the growing challenges posed by climate change.

Ajayi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing resilience through proactive measures, data-driven decision-making, and collaboration with local and international stakeholders.