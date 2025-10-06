Advertisement

The Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed off several chemical factories and shops in the Ojota area for violating safety and environmental regulations.

Officials of the commission, led by its Director-General, MrLanre Mojola, said the enforcement exercise followed contraventions of the Lagos State Safety Commission Law of 2011. They added that the affected facilities were shut after operators failed to comply with agreed safety measures despite repeated warnings and a grace period.

Mojola disclosed that the commission’s officials had earlier inspected the factories and held a series of meetings with chemical dealer executives, during which a letter of undertaking was signed on May 9, 2025.

At the meeting, the operators agreed to implement a range of safety measures, including: Conducting a comprehensive safety audit of the market; organising workshops on hazard identification and risk evaluation; Providing serviced and accessible fire extinguishers in all shops; Maintaining an up-to-date inventory of chemicals, including expiry dates; Ensuring full compliance with personal protective equipment (PPE) use; Installing clear safety signage, chemical labels, and Safety Data Sheets (SDS); Developing a disaster management and business continuity plan.

“Despite the ultimatum’s expiration, the chemical dealers failed to act on the agreement reached with the Commission. This left the Commission with no option but to seal the facilities to safeguard lives and property,” Mojola said.

He said the sealed facilities would remain locked until full compliance is achieved, warning that the commission would not compromise on enforcing safety standards.

Mojola also urged manufacturers and business operators across Lagos to adopt proactive safety measures to avoid similar sanctions.

In recent years, the Lagos State Safety Commission has intensified surveillance and enforcement activities to curb unsafe practices in factories, markets, and other high-risk facilities, which aligns with the state government’s commitment to public safety and disaster prevention.