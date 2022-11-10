The Lagos State government has said it will henceforth commence clamp down on all unregistered vehicles plying Lagos roads in line with Section 16 and 196 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018 in order to further stimulate the safety and protection of lives and property in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola who disclosed this at Alausa, Ikeja, said the move becomes necessary in a bid to checkmate the activities of some criminal elements who had devised various operational strategies including the use of unregistered vehicles to attack unsuspecting members of the public; thereby making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to track or trace such incidence.

Toriola explained that the number plate is a vital security feature of any vehicle as it is the only means of identifying the details of vehicles that are registered in the database of the state government.

The Permanent Secretary further revealed that the law enforcement agencies will commence the immediate impoundment of vehicles without number plates, known as unregistered vehicles and vehicles with covered number plates in a bid to promote the safety and security of lives and property as well as restore sanity on Lagos roads.

He urged motorists who have been defiant to the State traffic law to make amends by registering their vehicles under the relevant Agencies including the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in order to prevent the clamp down of their vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

For individuals who are at the moment not willing to register their vehicles for one reason or the other, the Transport Permanent Secretary advise them to contact the MVAA for the issuance of Temporary Vehicle Tag (TVT) in line with section 193 of the TSRL, 2018 pending their final decision on permanent registration or otherwise.