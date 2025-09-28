‎‎The director-general of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has urged citizens to make national diversities a source of strength for the growth of the country.

‎‎Issa-Onilu stated this in a goodwill message at Umuahia, the Abia State capital, at the Southeast zonal (face-to-face) final of the ongoing debate among tertiary institution students.

He said the NOA’s 2025 National Campus Debate is not only about competition but also about the promotion of national values.

‎‎Represented by the zonal director of the NOA, Regina Iroha, he said: “This is why the theme ‘Unity in Diversity: Defining National Identity in Nigeria’s Multicultural Society,’ is so timely.

‎‎”It calls all of us, especially our youth, to think critically about what it means to be a Nigerian, to explore how our differences can become our strength and to offer solutions that move us closer to a united and just society.

‎‎”At this point, I must use this opportunity to speak directly to our young people. As you prepare for graduation or progress in your academic journey, I urge you to uphold the values this debate seeks to instill.

‎‎”Reject all forms of unwholesome graduation practices, including those that promote violence, insecurity or cult-like conduct. These practices are foreign to our cultures and alien to our faiths,” he said.

‎‎The DG, who congratulated the participants for making the list, added that regardless of who emerges as the winner, they had already distinguished themselves as ambassadors of national values.

‎‎In an address, the state head, Federal Information Centre, Gloria Abiakan, said the debate was done with passion and fairness. “Whether or not you take home the trophy, you are all champions of a more inclusive Nigeria.”

‎‎Announcing the result, a former state director of the NOA, Ngozi Uduma, said College of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery, Ebonyi, came first with 63.2 per cent, while Shanahan University, Anambra, followed with 62.2 per cent.

‎”The rest are, third, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo, 61.2; fourth, Nigeria British University, Abia, 60.8; and the fifth, Federal University of Allied Health Sciences, Enugu, 60.6,” she said.

‎‎Responding on behalf of the winners, their coach, Matachi Ayegba, expressed joy and satisfaction with the result, assuring that they will not rest on their oars until they make the zone victorious at the final.

‎‎Earlier in a welcome address, the state director of the NOA, Victor Orji, said the occasion would provide the students with the opportunity to engage “in this complex topical issue and develop critical thinking skills.

‎‎”Wonderful and beautiful students, as you engage in this intellectual exercise on this very important national issue, on behalf of the state directorate, I welcome you to God’s Own State.”