Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Yanmar Ortese said the state received a total of 820 suspected cases of Lassa Fever out of which 63 tested positive, while 16 persons lost their lives and two currently on admission in the hospital.

Dr. Ortese who disclosed this during a press briefing in Makurdi to mark the 2024 World Health Day celebration, appealed to the Federal Government to establish a Disease Control Centre in the state to fast-track treatment of infected persons.

According to him, “this year’s theme, “My Health, My Right” reminded us of our collective responsibility to ensure the well- being of every citizen because health is a right, not a previllage; and our administration is dedicated to upholding this truth for every Benue resident.”

He explained that over 5,550 vulnerable household across 276 council wards of the state, including the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been enrolled in the State Health Insurance Scheme under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

Ortesesaid the enrollment was to ensure that the right to health is not hindered by the citizens’ economic status.

He lamented that the state has experienced multiple disease outbreaks including lassa fever, measles, buruli ulcer among others.

Currently, the Commissioner said the state was responding to the largest fever outbreak in its history, while lamenting that its response capabilities are stretched hence, needing a functional state-of-the-art public health Molecular Laboratory in the to enhance disease surveillance and response.

“We are calling upon all our stakeholders across all sectors of the government, international partners, private sector and civil society to join us in consolidating our efforts to strengthen our health system to cope with the ever-increasing needs of our large population.

“There is every need to also strengthen our Primary Health Care system with the provision of the appropriate infrastructure and human resources needed to make health accessible and affordable for everyone,” Ortese pleaded.

The State Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Mohammed Abdulkarim, assured that the organisation, in partnership with the State Ministry of Health and Human Services will ensure quality and affordable health for the people of the State.

Abdulkarim disclosed that due to the frantic efforts being made by the WHO, more mothers and children were surviving than before.

“From 2000 to 2020, the life expectancy of African women increased from 54 to 67 years. The maternal mortality ratio decreased by 33 per cent from 788 to 531 maternal deaths per 100 000 lives.

He also revealed that the number of children dying before the age of five has reduced by 50 per cent between 2000 and 2017.