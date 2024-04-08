Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu has directed the over 28,000 corps’ operatives comprising regular and special marshals be deployed for Sallah celebration to effectively cover 51 corridors during the Eid-El Kabir special patrol from April 8 through April 13, 2024.

Among the corridors to be covered by the operatives include the Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridors.

Others are Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos, Bauchi-Alkaleri-Kaltungo, Kaduna-Kachia-Kwoi-Manchok, Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji-Lokoja, Lekki-Epe-Ijebu Ode corridors, amongst others.

FRSC spokesperson, ACM Jonas Agwu said the directive was in view of the projected increase in vehicular movement during the festive period, and the need to make the highways safe by eliminating all variables that propel road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries on the highways.

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal also congratulated the Muslim Ummah and wished them a blissful, peaceful and safe driving experience as they transit across the nation to celebrate with loved ones.

He called on the motoring public to adhere to the lessons of Ramadan and the teachings of the Prophet by imbibing patience, avoiding recklessness, ensuring that they drive within specified legal speed limit on all roads, as well as desist from overloading of vehicles and use of trailers to convey passengers.

Biu also commended the public for their cooperation in making the roads safe during the 2024 Easter festival.

He also directed operatives of the Corps to deploy all professional expertise towards ensuring free flow of traffic, prompt clearing of obstructions and effective enforcement of traffic laws during Sallah.