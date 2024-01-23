Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has activated a sub national level multisectoral Emergency Operations Center (EOC), on Lassa fever response as the city records four suspected cases and two confirmed cases of Lassa fever.

The mandate secretary, Health Services and Environment of the FCT, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, said the purpose of activating the EOC is to achieve a coordinated sub national response and interrupt the transmission as soon as possible.

She said the nation has recorded cumulatively 486 suspected cases, 134 confirmed cases with 21 deaths, giving a case fatality rate of 15.7 per cent.

“The FCT has recorded four suspected cases and two confirmed cases. No Lassa fever related death has been recorded in the FCT,” Adedolapo said.

On the two confirmed cases, she explained that the one of the cases was a 14-month-old baby whose late mother was a confirmed case of Lassa fever in Bauchi while the second case (unrelated case) was reported by clinicians at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

“Case 1: a four-month-old female child whose mother was diagnosed is currently in the treatment center and responding to care.

“Case 2 is a 15-year-old female who was confirmed on the 17th of January. She is also receiving care in the treatment center.

“Both cases have been linked to care. Commodities have been pre-positioned as requested by the facility. Contacts have been listed and are being followed up for 21 days,” she explained.