A tragic accident occurred in the Mile 2 area of Lagos when a pedestrian was rammed into by a yet-to-be-identified driver who was driving at top speed.

The accident which took place at Ewenla/Charity near Oshodi when the driver was heading towards Mile 2 caused serious injuries on the pedestrian.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Sunday 6th, October as the driver was apprehended by officials of Lagos StateTraffic Management Authority (LASTMA) over reckless driving which led to the tragic accident that resulted in the pedestrian sustaining severe bodily injuries.

LASTMA’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Taofiq Adebayo disclosed in a release that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) swiftly responded to the scene, providing immediate assistance to the victim.

He stated, “In a harrowing incident that occurred today (Sunday), the driver of a Toyota Camry, bearing the registration number KTU 447 EV, recklessly sped through a busy section of Ewenla/Charity near Oshodi, heading towards Mile 2.

“Tragically, the driver’s negligent actions resulted in the grievous injury of a pedestrian, who sustained severe bodily harm after being struck by the vehicle.

“The pedestrian, who sustained serious injuries, was quickly transported to Comfort Hospital in Mafoluku, Oshodi, for emergency medical treatment.”

Adebayo, however, added that the driver of the Toyota Camry was apprehended on the spot by LASTMA officers.

“In line with standard procedure, the driver and the vehicle were handed over to the Mafoluku Police Station for further investigation into the circumstances of the accident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the LASTMA authorities called on all road users to exercise caution and obey traffic laws, emphasising the critical importance of protecting pedestrians and other motorists.

Similarly, LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to the victim and reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to enforcing road safety regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.