The Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide has condemned the wanton destruction of the structures and facilities of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Nsu, Ehime Mbano Council Area of Imo State. The NOUN is currently being used as a CBT centre for JAMB examinations.

The leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, assessed the magnitude of the damage with his team and attributed this barbaric act to misinformation and disinformation between the citizenry and leadership.

He revealed that the state government has no intention to use any part of the state as a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Okpalaezeukwu described the havoc perpetrated by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums as a monumental loss that would require a significant sum of funds to reconstruct.

His words, “I believe that this unnecessary destruction and burning of structures, vehicles, and facilities by some faceless individuals was carried out as a result of a communication gap between the leaders and the led. I appeal to our youths to always remain focused, calm and peaceful and to shun all forms of violence because the burnt facilities were procured and installed for their good.”

The Ohanaeze Youths boss commended Governor Hope Uzodimma and the security agencies for their tireless efforts in protecting lives and property while urging the aggrieved youths in the area to sheath their swords and allow peace and tranquillity to reign for the overall development of the state.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths, Hon Eric Uwakwe, described the destruction as unfortunate and appealed to the inhabitants to avoid unnecessary confrontation and all forms of violence to accelerate the area’s development.