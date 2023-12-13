Marcus Oreoluwa Akinmade, a first class graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), has emerged the Overall Best Qualifying Candidate in Nigeria at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) May 2023 Diet Examination.

Akinmade, who graduated from the Department of Accounting, Faculty of Management Sciences, cleared all five examination papers at one sitting, achieving the highest overall average among all candidates.

He was recognized for his outstanding performance at the 72nd ICAN Induction Ceremony on December 5th, 2023, where he received three prestigious awards: ICAN Merit Prize for 1st Overall Professional Level, Akintola Williams Deloitte and Touche Prize for Best Qualifying Candidate in a diet, and Comfort Olujumoke Eyitayo Prize for Best Qualifying Male Candidate in a diet.

These awards were presented by the ICAN president, Dr. Innocent Okwuosa, FCA.

Akinmade graduated from LASU with First Class Honors in Accounting with a CGPA of 4.76 in the 2020/2021 academic session. His exceptional achievement reflects the high-quality education provided by LASU and serves as an inspiration to aspiring students.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, congratulated Akinmade and expressed the University’s pride in his success.