A 200-level student of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ibadan has been apprehended by the university’s security personnel for allegedly raping a 100-level female colleague within the campus.

The incident occurred while the victim, a fresher, was reading alongside other students in preparation for an upcoming exam. When power went out in the lecture hall, she moved to the Students’ Union building to take a nap, where the alleged assault took place.

The victim reported waking up to the suspect’s touch and attempting to scream, but he allegedly held her neck down and silenced her. Fortunately, another student entered the building, causing the suspect to flee.

The victim sustained injuries to her neck, lips (from a bite), and private parts.

Authorities at the university have confirmed the incident and are currently investigating the matter. The Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Joke Akinpelu, stated that the suspect was detained until late Tuesday and the Dean of Students Affairs is actively involved in the investigation.

“The veracity of the allegation will be known upon completion of investigation,” she added.

NAN