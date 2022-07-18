Mrs Deve Salem, wife of the late Vanguard Newspaper correspondent, Tordue Salem, has instituted a rights enforcement suit against the Federal Government of Nigeria at the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Sebastine Hon, filed the suit on behalf of the plaintiff, Mrs. Salem.

Specifically, the suit is seeking redress over violation of the plaintiff’s late husband’s right to life as enshrined in Articles 4, 5, 6 and 23(1) of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

By the suit, the Plaintiff wants an order for the Federal Government to pay the sum of $2million to the Plaintiff for her maintenance and the maintenance of their little daughter, Avanna Salem.

Mrs Salem is also praying for an order that the Defendant should pay her the sum of $10million compensatory damages for the mental and psychological anguish caused her, together with the permanent deprivation of her right to enjoy the love of her life, owing to the unlawful and unconstitutional murder of her husband, Mr Tordue Salem.

The Plaintiff equally wants a declaration that the Federal Government, through its police officers, acted in breach of the provisions of the African Charter when it arrested, detained and tortured Mr. Tordue to death; and thereafter, with the active conspiracy of the staff of Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, falsely claimed that the deceased was knocked down by a motor vehicle driven by a hit-and-run driver, Mr. Clement Itoro.

Before his death, Tordue was last seen by relatives on the Octobe 13, 2021, when he left his Godab Estate residence, Life Camp, Abuja for work