Following the public outrage over the the conferment of traditional title of Sarkin Fulani on a notorious terrorist, the Zamfara State government has suspended the Emir of Birnin-Yandoto, Alhaji Aliyu Garba.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe, which announced the suspension, also said a committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the turbaning of the repentant bandit has be constituted.

The statement, however, distanced the state government from taking part in the ceremony.

The statement, therefore, directed the district head of Birnin-Yandoto to oversee the affairs of the Emirate pending the suspension of the Emir.