Chelsea’s teenage sensation Estêvão ignited wild celebrations at Stamford Bridge with a stoppage-time goal that handed Liverpool their third consecutive defeat, culminating in a memorable 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Following a series of Premier League setbacks, Chelsea delivered a performance characterised by determination and fresh ideas, culminating in an exhilarating finish.

Marc Cucurella surged down the left flank, delivering a low cross to the far post where the 18-year-old Brazilian slid in to outpace Andy Robertson and slot the ball home amidst uproarious celebrations.

In a dominant first half, Chelsea overran Liverpool, taking the lead with a sublime long-range strike from Moisés Caicedo. However, after Cody Gakpo capitalised on a lovely flick-on from Alexander Isak to equalise, Chelsea faced a challenging period as the champions found their confidence and rhythm.

After weathering the storm, the match concluded with a goal that will be remembered for years to come—especially by Madonna, who watched from the stands—and the sight of Enzo Maresca sprinting down the touchline to join his players in celebration.

Early in the match, João Pedro dropped deep from his number nine position to collect the ball and delivered an exquisite but slightly overhit pass up the pitch for Alejandro Garnacho, showcasing the team’s newfound fluidity after their recent rigid performances.

However, the opening goal came from a moment of individual brilliance by Caicedo. Malo Gusto played a short ball to the Ecuadorian, who beat Alexis Mac Allister to the ball and, responding to calls from supporters to take a shot, unleashed a stunning 25-yard strike that flew past Giorgi Mamardashvili on his league debut and into the top corner.

The hosts deserved their lead and defended it fiercely. Reece James relentlessly pressured Mohamed Salah as Liverpool attempted a quick breakout down the left, forcing them all the way back to their goalkeeper, exemplifying Chelsea’s determined and organised pressing game.

A lovely interplay between Gusto and Cucurella culminated in Garnacho narrowly missing the target with a side-footed effort. Chelsea then appealed for a penalty when Dominik Szoboszlai leaned into the back of Garnacho, but VAR quickly reviewed the incident and deemed no foul, resulting in a yellow card for a furious, gesticulating Maresca—who would later be sent to the stands for his exuberant celebrations following the winning goal.