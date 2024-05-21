Popular Nigerian actor and movie producer, Yul Edochie, has revealed that he did not attend the funeral of fellow actor, John Odonwodo, popularly known as Jnr Pope, because the deceased allegedly betrayed him repeatedly while alive.

Junior Pope, who was buried last Friday in his native Enugu State, tragically passed away at the age of 43 alongside four others on April 10 when their boat capsized in the Anam River while returning from a movie location.

Yul Edochie took to his Facebook page on Tuesday to express that he did not want to say anything about their relationship, but the incessant questions from fans had caused him to finally speak up.

He wrote, “I didn’t want to say anything till after his burial. I know many asked why I wasn’t there. I took him like a brother and good friend. I was there for him when needed me.

“But he stabbed me in the back, repeatedly. That’s Life.”

Netizens have connected Yul’s assertions to a recent picture of his enstranged wife, May Edochie, with the deceased’s widow during a condolence visit.

While there have been so mixed reactions online as to why this revelation is surfacing now, Yul, however, said that he would come up with full details much later.

“I’ll drop the full details soon so others can learn from it. Be careful what you wish people, it could come to you,” Yul Edochie concluded.